Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Purchases 30,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,489,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,744,559.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Monday, October 21st, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Robert Wares bought 8,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,080.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Robert Wares bought 18,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,435.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert Wares bought 20,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,000.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Robert Wares bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,700.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Wares bought 41,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,580.00.

OM stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.48. 21,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,757. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57. Osisko Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.