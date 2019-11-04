Ottawa Savings Bancorp (OTCBB:OTTW) Releases Earnings Results

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (OTCBB:OTTW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company serves as the holding company of Ottawa Savings Bank (The Bank). The Bank’s business is to attract deposits from the general public and use those funds to originate and purchase one- to four-family, multi-family and non-residential real estate, construction, commercial and consumer loans, which the Bank primarily holds for investment.

