Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.15.

NYSE OI traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. Owens-Illinois has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 75.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

