Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 1,827 Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

BBN opened at $23.79 on Monday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th.

In other Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust news, insider Spencer Matthew 533,000 shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

