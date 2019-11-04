Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 432,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $853,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 150,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.79.

ENB opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

