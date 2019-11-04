Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $117.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $333.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.35.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.