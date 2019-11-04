Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Oxford Immunotec Global has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 208.48% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $416.14 million, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,706.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $923,300. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

