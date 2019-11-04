P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company serves customers. operations include facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in China and Russia. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLT. Cfra upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. P H Glatfelter currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of GLT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.29. 221,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. P H Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $18.62.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. P H Glatfelter’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,795,000 after acquiring an additional 344,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 7.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 829,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 58,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 676,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

