PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.61

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.61 and last traded at $78.38, with a volume of 22942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $591,225.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,306 shares in the company, valued at $251,685.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 12,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $960,622.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,022 shares of company stock worth $7,591,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PACCAR by 54.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 6.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,647,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

