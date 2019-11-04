Palmer Knight Co Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Palmer Knight Co lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises approximately 4.3% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Global Payments by 190.5% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 39.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $27,139,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1,004.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after buying an additional 94,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Global Payments by 85.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $1,666,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura raised their target price on Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.77.

GPN stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.83. 33,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,019. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $175.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

