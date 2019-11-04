Palmer Knight Co Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Palmer Knight Co increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 5.4% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $83.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $88.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

