Palouse Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,106,000 after purchasing an additional 357,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,134,000 after purchasing an additional 482,964 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,205,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,300,000 after purchasing an additional 132,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,518 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,370,000 after purchasing an additional 85,678 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRK opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Westrock’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,914,570.00. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $796,924.04. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

