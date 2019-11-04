Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,694 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth $203,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $31.36 on Monday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19.

In other news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,125.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

