Paragon Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,459,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385,117. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.