Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $999,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 74.3% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,607,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,186,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $212.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.