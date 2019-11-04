Parity Group (LON:PTY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.49

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.49 and traded as low as $6.68. Parity Group shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 3,436 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $6.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.15.

Parity Group Company Profile (LON:PTY)

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and business and technology solutions to clients in the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Parity Professionals and Parity Consultancy Services. The Parity Professionals segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to a range of clients.

