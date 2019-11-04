PAWS Fund Price Reaches $0.0279 (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. One PAWS Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. PAWS Fund has a market cap of $53,396.00 and approximately $605.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00220517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.33 or 0.01380134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00121344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund.

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

