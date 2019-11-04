Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $235.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.05. 636,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,098. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $107.46 and a 52 week high of $259.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.71. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 248.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 684.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $2,936,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 61.8% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 13,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

