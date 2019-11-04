Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lessened by Hudock Capital Group LLC

Hudock Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paypal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 55.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Paypal during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.74. 168,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,536,166. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Paypal from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $575,261.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $3,258,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,074 shares in the company, valued at $51,276,677.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,814 shares of company stock worth $11,368,303. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

