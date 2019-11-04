Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $568.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $30.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,310.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $78,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $486,555. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

