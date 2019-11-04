Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rentokil Initial to a sector performer rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.95) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 442.78 ($5.79).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 456 ($5.96) on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 296.80 ($3.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 470.70 ($6.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 451.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 419.07.

In other news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total value of £457,000 ($597,151.44).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.