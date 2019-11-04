Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Cranswick from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cranswick has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,966 ($38.76).

CWK opened at GBX 3,112 ($40.66) on Monday. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 2,340 ($30.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,420 ($44.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,118.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,797.74.

In related news, insider Pamela Powell bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,924 ($38.21) per share, with a total value of £29,240 ($38,207.24).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

