Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) – SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of PENN opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,551,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,703,000 after purchasing an additional 234,458 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,441,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after acquiring an additional 58,895 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7,627.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,950,000 after acquiring an additional 181,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,648,000 after acquiring an additional 275,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $530,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

