PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.12. 290,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.03 and a 12-month high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

