Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Up 6.8%

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.82, 236,167 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 178,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. ValuEngine cut Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $138.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth $567,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth $316,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

