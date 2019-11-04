Pete Redfern Purchases 56 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Pete Redfern bought 56 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.82) per share, with a total value of £806.40 ($1,053.70).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,455 ($19.01) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. Travis Perkins plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,001.50 ($13.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,324.91.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Travis Perkins to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,434.22 ($18.74).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.