Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.40 ($0.40).

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDL. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Petra Diamonds from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Petra Diamonds from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 8 ($0.10) to GBX 9 ($0.12) in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

LON PDL traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 8.34 ($0.11). 4,236,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.62. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 46.10 ($0.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $71.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

