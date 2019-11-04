Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Petra Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 525 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

About Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

