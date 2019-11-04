Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on Pets at Home Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 204.40 ($2.67) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.40 ($3.17). The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 218.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 195.37.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.