PFSweb (PFSW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PFSweb had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $68.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect PFSweb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PFSW traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,375. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.94.

PFSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 price objective on PFSweb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PFSweb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

In other news, Director James F. Reilly bought 29,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $81,018.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,627.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby bought 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $29,824.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at $609,776.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 83,051 shares of company stock valued at $212,765. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

