Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $83.44. 4,263,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887,748. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

