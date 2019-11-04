Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,016,170,000 after buying an additional 1,790,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,008,000 after buying an additional 463,870 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,701,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,778,000 after buying an additional 112,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,288,000 after buying an additional 3,650,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.30.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $118.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $119.78.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

