Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will be posting its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,545.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley D. Page purchased 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $74,779.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,750. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

