Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 968 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,359 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 205,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in salesforce.com by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Compass Point set a $193.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.74.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $225,887.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $785,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,139 shares of company stock worth $38,345,949 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,670,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,035. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.69, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.