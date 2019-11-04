Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $245,000 Holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 40.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 986,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after buying an additional 283,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,537,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,487,000 after buying an additional 242,519 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after buying an additional 87,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,004,000.

NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,747. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

