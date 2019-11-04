Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,383 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

IEFA traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $64.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,968,363 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91.

