Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of American Tower by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 34,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 278,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,138,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.86. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $149.24 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.79.

In other American Tower news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,563 shares of company stock valued at $31,963,013 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

