Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2,475.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,052,000 after buying an additional 2,885,660 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 22,776.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,372,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,168,000 after buying an additional 832,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $101,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,553,081,000 after buying an additional 528,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.19. The company had a trading volume of 770,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,286.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

