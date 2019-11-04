Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for WellCare Health Plans in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $15.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.94. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ Q1 2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.83.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $293.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.04 and a 200-day moving average of $275.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. WellCare Health Plans has a 52-week low of $220.63 and a 52-week high of $301.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. WellCare Health Plans’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 4,633.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.