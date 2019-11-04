Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) to Neutral

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock, down from their previous target price of $224.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $193.94 on Monday. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.