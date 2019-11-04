Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading 8.8% Higher

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) traded up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.93, 2,703,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 3,283,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 113.87%. The business had revenue of $860.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.