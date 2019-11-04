Platinum Asset Management (ASX:PTM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.09

Platinum Asset Management Ltd (ASX:PTM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $4.27. Platinum Asset Management shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 932,571 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$4.10 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.53.

About Platinum Asset Management (ASX:PTM)

Platinum Asset Management is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also caters to pension and profit sharing plans and corporations. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

