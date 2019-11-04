PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

PHI traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. PLDT has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.47.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $819.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,048,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,665,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 516,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 170,992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PLDT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PLDT by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 105,874 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PLDT by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 67,720 shares during the period. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

