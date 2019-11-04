PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,653,000 after purchasing an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.00. 91,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $149.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Barclays set a $158.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

