Postal Realty Trust’s Lock-Up Period To End on November 11th (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust’s (NYSE:PSTL) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 11th. Postal Realty Trust had issued 4,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 15th. The total size of the offering was $76,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Postal Realty Trust’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

NYSE PSTL opened at $16.80 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $57,954.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $5,132,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $2,363,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $2,271,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $1,696,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

