PotCoin Trading Up 1.4% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $638.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,423.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.46 or 0.01976932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.87 or 0.03084869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00653020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00675850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00052598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00401290 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,930,092 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.