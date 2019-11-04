Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells $196,215.60 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $196,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $93.07 on Monday. Power Integrations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POWI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,028.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 127,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,806.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 119,553 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at $9,640,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 20.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 452,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after acquiring an additional 77,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,147,000 after acquiring an additional 68,121 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

