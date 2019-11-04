Powerore (CVE:PORE) Trading Down 18.2%

Powerore (CVE:PORE) shares dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 82,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Powerore (CVE:PORE)

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

