PRiVCY (PRIV) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $59,903.00 and $73.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000304 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037223 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00083277 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.