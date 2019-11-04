Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,184 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $78,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $123.87 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $310.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $207,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,652,836 shares of company stock valued at $202,826,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.